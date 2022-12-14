© 2022 WVPE
Edwardsburg will have a third day of e-learning Thursday because of bus driver shortage

Published December 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
Edwardsburg will have a third day of e-learning tomorrow (Thursday, Dec.15) because they don’t have enough bus drivers. There’s a nationwide shortage of drivers, plus the drivers they do have are calling in sick. According to a letter on the school’s website from Superintendent Jim Knoll, they don’t feel bus routes can be combined further nor can they extend driving hours or route lengths and still be safe. Elkhart Community Schools also canceled in-person classes today because of a transportation shortfall. No word on whether they’ll close tomorrow.

