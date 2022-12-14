Two Michiana schools are resorting to e-learning again due to a shortage of bus drivers

Two Michiana schools are resorting to e-learning again tomorrow due to a shortage of bus drivers. Edwardsburg will have a third day of e-learning tomorrow(12/15). According to a letter on the school’s website from Superintendent Jim Knoll, they don’t feel bus routes can be combined further nor can they extend driving hours or route lengths and still be safe. Elkhart Community Schools canceled in-person classes today because of a transportation shortfall. The schools have also seen an increase in staff and student absences. For tomorrow (12/15), all Elkhart middle and high school buildings will be closed and students will participate in e-learning. However, all Elkhart Community elementary schools will be open and in-person school will be in session. Transportation will be provided for elementary students who normally ride buses. Elkhart Community Schools is the licensee of WVPE.