J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Join host Karl Smith for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday December 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week … taking a look back on the year, including a reflection on the life of the late Nick Colionne.

Published December 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Guitarist Nick Colionne

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but bringing a modern sound.

