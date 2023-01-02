© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) outlines agenda after taking oath of office to start second term

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published January 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) (Right) takes her oath of office 1/1/23.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) (Right) takes her oath of office 1/1/23.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined an expansive agenda for the next four years during a speech Sunday after she took the oath of office to start her second term.

Whitmer and other mostly Democratic officials took their oaths of office on the state Capitol lawn in front of hundreds of supporters.

In her speech, Whitmer pledged to tackle infrastructure improvements and grow Michigan’s economy during the next four years.

She also spoke about “working together” to get things done.

“If we reach across the aisle and we bring people together in every region, and focus on solving problems, we can make Michigan a place where all people can envision a great future,” said Whitmer.

But Whitmer also talked about issues bound to get much less bi-partisan support, including “common sense” gun control legislation.

Whitmer begins a second term with a Democratic majority in both the state house and senate. The governor will likely have more success moving her agenda forward than she had in her first term with Republicans controlling the legislature.

While the governor outlined her priorities in Sunday’s speech, it was short of specifics.

Whitmer promises to talk more about her plans when she delivers her State of the State address later this month.

Copyright 2023 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags
WVPE News Governor Gretchen WhitmerGov. Gretchen WhitmerInaugurationInfrastructuregun control
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his two and a half decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
See stories by Steve Carmody