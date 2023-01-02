© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Join host Karl Smith for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday January 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week … The 3 Keys: Bob Baldwin, Gail Jhonson and Phil Davis.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 2, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST
The 3 Keys Album Art.png
The 3 Keys Album Cover
left: Bob Baldwin. Center: Gail Jhonson Left: Phil Davis

J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday shares the music of smooth jazz artists, some rooted in the mainstream traditions of jazz, but bringing a modern sound.

Tags
WVPE News Karl SmithJ:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd PowerCool, Smooth and Hot!Smooth Jazzfeaturespodcasts