WVPE News

One suspect arraigned, another awaits arraignment for the murder of a St. Joseph County Jail correctional officer

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published January 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST
3a64960c-966e-4762-9f36-6e996267912c-medium16x9_BraxtonBirdMug.jpg
St. Joseph County Police
/
Braxton Bird mug shot

One suspect has been arraigned, another awaits arraignment for the murder of St. Joseph County Jail correctional officer Rhema Harris. 18-year-old Braxton Bird was arraigned yesterday and is scheduled to have his initial hearing on January 17. Until then, Bird is being held without bail in the Pulaski County Jail. The second suspect in the case, 15-year-old Braelyn Rios, will be arraigned next week. Rios was waived to adult court in December, and is currently being held without bail.

