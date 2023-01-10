One suspect arraigned, another awaits arraignment for the murder of a St. Joseph County Jail correctional officer

One suspect has been arraigned, another awaits arraignment for the murder of St. Joseph County Jail correctional officer Rhema Harris. 18-year-old Braxton Bird was arraigned yesterday and is scheduled to have his initial hearing on January 17. Until then, Bird is being held without bail in the Pulaski County Jail. The second suspect in the case, 15-year-old Braelyn Rios, will be arraigned next week. Rios was waived to adult court in December, and is currently being held without bail.