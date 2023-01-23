Jurors in the Delphi murder suspect's trial will come from South Bend or Fort Wayne.The Carrol County prosecutor and attorneys for Richard Allen reached a "partial agreement" that would pull jury members from either St. Joseph County or Allen County. The agreement was filed late Friday and was entered this morning (1/23). The judge will decide which county to make jury selections from. Defense attorneys for Allen requested a change of venue two months ago They stated the risk of a tainted jury pool. Special Judge Frances Gull said it would be difficult to find a jury in Delphi. The judge then decided to pull the jury from an outside county but hold the trial in Carrol County.