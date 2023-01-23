Local Michigan schools get part of 25 million dollar grant to help fund school resource officers

Last week we told you about a grant program through the State of Michigan and The Michigan State Police that was distributing about 25-million dollars to school districts around the state to help fund school resource officers(SRO). Several districts in the WVPE listening area will be receiving grant money. One of them is Watervliet Public Schools. They’ll be receiving about $120,000 dollars. That money will fund a second SRO there. The Decatur Public Schools received just over $122,000. The grant will help fund the district’s first school resource officer. Superintendent Dr. Patrick Creagan said that, while there has been push back against having SROs in some area schools, the Decatur community backed the idea fully.

Several charter schools also received funding, including Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor. They received almost $127,000.

The grants will pay for 195 School Resource Officers around the state of Michigan.

A full list of grant recipients is available below.