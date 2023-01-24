South Bend Common Council and community members respond to cancelled Monday meeting.

The South Bend Common Council unexpectedly canceled their meeting on Monday.

According to a statement by the council’s attorney, the meeting was canceled because the city clerk Dawn Jones did not post the meeting at least forty eight hours ahead of time. Jones denies the claims being made by the council president Sharon McBride.

The Indiana Open Door Law requires notice of public meetings be physically posted at the City Council offices or the Council Chambers more than 48 hours prior to the meetings.

The common council’s attorney, Bob Palmer said the agenda wasn’t not even posted on Monday.

A popular agenda item was to address the resolution for reparations — designed to create a plan to use the American Rescue Plan dollars to empower the Black community.

The Black Lives Matter chapter of South Bend released a statement about the meeting change, blaming council President Sharon McBride.

Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter of South Bend, Jorden Giger said the cancellation was politically motivated. He said the council is actively working against the Black community of South Bend

“The city council needs to pass the reparatory justice resolution,” he said. “And then in also going beyond that, must work closely with the administration and the community to set out a plan for how we can remedy these ills that have been plaguing us for decades.”

Giger said the Black community continues to suffer when the ARP funds aren’t used to help their issues.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller released a statement regarding the meeting being canceled.

“There was important business for our city on tonight’s agenda, and I’m disappointed that an embarrassing procedural error prevented the Common Council from moving forward today,” said Mayor James Mueller. “I am working with Council leadership to reschedule this meeting as soon as possible to take action on the many important agenda items.”