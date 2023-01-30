© 2023 WVPE
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 24: ADÉDÈJÌ, Danny Lerman, Bryan Lubeck

Published January 30, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST
Adedeji_cover by Carolina Vallejo_One World Records
Photos provided by ADÉDÈJÌ,Danny Lerman and Bryan Lubbock
Left: ADÉDÈJÌ. Center: Danny Lerman Right: Bryan Lubeck

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's February installment, Monday February 13th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

