House bill barring discussion of 'human sexuality' in classrooms moves to Senate

Legislation that would limit discussions of certain topics regarding sexuality in elementary schools passed out of the full House on Thursday.

The amended House Bill 1608 specifically prohibits the discussion of human sexuality in classrooms from kindergarten through third grade.

Another amendment to the bill during its initial hearing also made it so schools would be required to notify parents if students request to be called by a different name, pronoun or title that is inconsistent with their sex assigned at birth.

This limiting discussion is similar to a Senate bill, SB 386, which was taken off of the Senate education committee’s agenda following pushback. This bill would limit discussions of race and gender in the classroom. That bill is not moving forward this legislative session.

LGBTQ+ advocates said the bill language is too vague and creates a hostile and dangerous environment for LGBTQ+ youth in classrooms. Hundreds of LGBTQ+ advocates gathered outside the House chamber Monday to protest. Many have seen this and similar proposed bills in Indiana and across the country as an attack on transgender children.

Advocates for the bill say it protects parental rights.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

