Police need your help to find the person who robbed a bank in Cassopolis yesterday (2/27). Police say the man entered Fifth Third Bank on S. Broadway Street just before 4 p.m. and demanded cash from a bank teller. He filled plastic grocery bags with cash and took off running south on Broadway Street. Police say the suspect is an older man who was last seen wearing a motorcycle helmet, a brown T-shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals. If you have any information, call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office tip line at

800-462-9328.