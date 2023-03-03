South Bend house fire leaves one man dead and a young child injured

An overnight (3/3/23) South Bend house fire left one man dead from smoke inhalation and a young child had to be flown to Indianapolis for treatment. The fire happened just before midnight near the corner of 35th and Hastings Street, in the River Park neighborhood. When fire crews arrived there was heavy, black smoke at the home. Neighbors told first responders that there were people inside the burning home. Once inside, they quickly found the man who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, a young child, was found not far from the front door. Crews put out the fire quickly, but there was significant smoke damage to the home.