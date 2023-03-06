South Bend parking garage shooting victim identified as security guard

South Bend Police have identified the person who was shot and killed last night at the Wayne Street parking Garage. 62-year-old Mr. Robert Pulliam, Jr. was working for a security company contracted by the City of South Bend when he saw a suspicious person in the parking garage. A confrontation between the two led to Mr. Pulliam being shot. Mr. Pulliam was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller released this statement in response to the shooting: “Last night's senseless loss of life serves as a stark reminder of the dangers facing our sworn officers and those charged with keeping us safe each day. I am grateful for Robert Pulliam, Jr.'s service to our city and will keep his family and loved ones in my prayers as they mourn this tragic loss. As our Violent Crimes Unit continues its investigation, we must join together as a community to stop gun violence and prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.