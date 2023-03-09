Man accused of killing a security guard at a South Bend parking garage waives extradition to Indiana

The man accused of shooting and killing a security guard at a South Bend parking garage is coming back to Indiana. 33-year-old Derrick Pratcher waived extradition at his court hearing in Cass County. Pratcher faces one count of murder and three other charges for the shooting death of Robert Pulliam Junior. Court documents say, Pratcher was loitering around city vehicles in the garage when Pulliam told him to leave. He allegedly shot Pulliam in the head as Pulliam turned to call for help. Before the shooting, Pulliam had taken a picture of the Pratcher's vehicle and license plate. Investigators found Pratcher in a Vandalia, Michigan park. He had a handgun.