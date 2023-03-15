South Bend Mayoral Debate, Wednesday March 15th at 7pm

Two of South Bend’s candidates for mayor will square off in a televised debate this evening. Incumbent Mayor James Mueller will debate South Bend Common Council member Henry Davis Jr. The debate will air on My Michiana TV from 7 to 8pm. Local voters are invited to join the live audience at room 1011 in IU South Bend’s Education & Arts Building at 1002 S. Esther Street. The debate is sponsored by The American Democracy Project, The Political Science Club of IU South Bend and The League of Women Voters of the South Bend area, along with ABC57.