South Bend Mayor James Mueller has named current Captain of 2nd Detail Patrol, Joe Leszczynski, to head the division. Leszczynski is beginning his 35th year of service with the SBPD. He will replace Eric Crittendon, who is retiring. A statement from the SBPD quotes Mayor Mueller as saying Leszczynski “brings proven leadership in the patrol division, decades of experience, and a passion and determination to make South Bend a safe community for everyone.”