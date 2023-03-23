© 2023 WVPE
South Bend Schools Seek Advice From the Public

Published March 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
South Bend school officials want the community’s feedback on the recommendation from two consulting firms that the schools, among other things, close Clay High School as part of a new Facilities Master Plan. According to a statement on the district’s website, those public meetings will held Wednesday March 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at LaSalle Academy and Wednesday April 12th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Middle School. The consultants’ recommendations also include closing Warren Elementary. The school board is expected to vote on the recommendations in mid-April. The consulting companies have also created an online survey to solicit additional feedback.

Click here for that survey.

