South Bend Schools Seek Advice From the Public

South Bend school officials want the community’s feedback on the recommendation from two consulting firms that the schools, among other things, close Clay High School as part of a new Facilities Master Plan. According to a statement on the district’s website, those public meetings will held Wednesday March 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at LaSalle Academy and Wednesday April 12th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Jackson Middle School. The consultants’ recommendations also include closing Warren Elementary. The school board is expected to vote on the recommendations in mid-April. The consulting companies have also created an online survey to solicit additional feedback.

