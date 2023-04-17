© 2023 WVPE
South Bend Man Sentenced to 90 Years for Murder

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
A 22-year-old South Bend man was sentenced to 90 years for his role in the murder of a 30-year-old South Bend woman in 2021. Travis Logan, Jr. was arrested a year ago for the death of Sa’Sha Agnew. The shooting happened Oct. 15, 2021 when police got a distress call for a home on South Lake Street. When officers arrived, they found Agnew dead from gunshot injuries. Tobias Shaw was also charged in connection with Agnew’s death. His trial is set to begin on May 15.

