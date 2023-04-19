Michigan City woman accused of stealing wedding rings from nursing home residents

A nursing home employee faces charges after she allegedly stole wedding rings from residents while they slept.

Police say 25-year-old Macy Blake of Michigan City was an employee at Miller's Health and Rehab on Monroe Street in LaPorte. Court documents say that over a three-week period Blake allegedly stole four rings from the fingers of three female residents while they were asleep.

One resident said she had two rings that had not been taken off in years removed on separate occasions, and that one of the rings had been pulled so hard it made her finger bleed. Officials say Blake was caught in the act by a woman who woke up to her wedding band being pulled off her finger.