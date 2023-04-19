© 2023 WVPE
Monday Night Special: How We Survive

Published April 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT
Marketplace

The climate crisis is here. Time is slipping away to stop the worst effects of global warming, and the world is looking for solutions. In the Marketplace special How We Survive: The Rising Sea, Amy Scott follows the money to the end of the world. In this case, South Florida. Miami is one of the most vulnerable coastal cities in the world because of climate change. Billions of dollars are pouring into the region to help it adapt to hotter temperatures, fierce storms and rising waters. But will it be enough?

How We Survive: The Rising Sea — Monday, April 24, at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE.

