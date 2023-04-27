LaPorte man charged with Michigan City homicide at Crown Food Mart

A LaPorte man has been formally charged for a deadly shooting that happened over two years ago in Michigan City.

It happened Jan. 23, 2021 at Crown Food Mart on E. Michigan Boulevard. Police found a 31-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. After that, police were called to the 100 block of Edward Street where they found 27 year old Demetrius Howell of Michigan City dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators later learned that both victims were together on Edward Street when the shooting took place.

Charges were formally filed today against 41-year-old Lamar Friend of LaPorte. Friend was already in the LaPorte County Jail when murder and attempted murder charges were filed.