joHn Kennedy and friends highlight Earth Day on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour celebrates the planet with a circle of musicians and songwriters from across the region.

Michele Schricker begins the show with her song, “In the Beginning,” based on the book of Genesis. John Merriweather Williams from Bloomington, Indiana follows with his banjo to sing a tongue-in-cheek piece, “Let’s Melt that Polar Ice Cap.”

joHn Kennedy, performs his beautiful tribute to the now-lost “Everglades of the North,” "The Great Kankakee." joHn is accompanied by Chris O’Brien and Joel Cooper. Patti Shaffner kicks off the next section by performing an invocation to the great mother. Music Producer, John Bahler, sings a hymn for walking around in nature, “Into this Holy Place.” Martina Samm sings her “Rain Song,” which notes the healing powers of rainfall. Radio hour session producer, Nathan Waddill, closes the second set with his original instrumental performed on piccolo bass, “Waterfall.” The third set begins with George Schricker’s, "Mother Nature’s Blues,” including Jim Yocom on djembe, Nathan Waddill on bass, and Howard Gibbs on lead guitar. Mark Snell follows with his dystopian ballad, “Waltz for 2022.” joHn Kennedy, Chris O’Brien, and Joel Cooper join the show again for a beautiful rendition of George Schricker’s song, “Yellow River.” And the show closes with Jim Yocom’s spirited, “Earth Hug Boogie.”

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour does a big tribute to our precious planet. Tonight (Monday, May 1st) at 7pm on 88.1 WVPE.