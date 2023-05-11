© 2023 WVPE
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 28: Kris Brownlee, Grace Kelly, Terisa Griffin

Published May 11, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT
Grace Kelly photo by Taso Papadakis
Photos provided by Kris Brownlee, Grace Kelly and Terisa Griffin
Left: Kris Brownlee. Center: Grace Kelly. Right: Terisa Griffin

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's June installment, Monday June 12th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”

CFSJC

