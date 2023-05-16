Two Elkhart men charged in South Bend shooting near El Tecante restaurant
Two men are now facing charges in the murder of Bruno Lira Sanagustin over the weekend in South Bend. The 29-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot near El Tecante restaurant on Sunday evening.
On Tuesday, prosecutors filed charges against 20-year-old Eduardo Alvarado and 20-year-old Ernesto Arellano. Officials say the pair attacked Sanagustin because he had previously stolen a necklace from Arellano. All three people involved are from Elkhart.
Court documents allege both men admitted to attacking Sanagustin, with Arellano pinning him to a car in the parking lot of the restaurant and Alvarado shooting him at close range. Documents say witnesses and surveillance footage helped identify the two men involved.