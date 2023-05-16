© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Two Elkhart men charged in South Bend shooting near El Tecante restaurant

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
generic_police_car
Justin Hicks/IPB News
/

Two men are now facing charges in the murder of Bruno Lira Sanagustin over the weekend in South Bend. The 29-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot near El Tecante restaurant on Sunday evening.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed charges against 20-year-old Eduardo Alvarado and 20-year-old Ernesto Arellano. Officials say the pair attacked Sanagustin because he had previously stolen a necklace from Arellano. All three people involved are from Elkhart.

Court documents allege both men admitted to attacking Sanagustin, with Arellano pinning him to a car in the parking lot of the restaurant and Alvarado shooting him at close range. Documents say witnesses and surveillance footage helped identify the two men involved.

Tags
WVPE News MurderSouth BendElkhart
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek