Teenage suspect arrested in murder of T'yon Horston

An 18-year-old wanted for murder in the April shooting of T'yon Horston was arrested outside of Indianapolis on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the South Bend Police Department said Dominick Williams Jr. was apprehended by a team of various agencies including the Indianapolis Metro Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls.

Williams is being transported back to St. Joseph County where he is charged with murder for killing 11-year-old T'yon in an apparent shootout on April 20 on North Johnson Street. Court documents claim a car Williams drove away from the scene had been reported stolen out of Indianapolis. The documents also say Williams' cell phone was tied to the scene of the shooting.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski recently told reporters that detectives served numerous warrants and had interviewed a number of people about the shooting over the course of the investigation.

T'yon's death sparked cries from city leaders for a stop to gun violence in South Bend. Per stats from South Bend police, there were 10 fewer shooting victims through the first quarter of 2023 than there were last year.