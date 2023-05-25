Illinois man given 75-year sentence in South Bend gang-related shooting

A man from Illinois was sentenced Wednesday to 75 years in prison in a gang-related shooting that killed two people in October 2020.

Tyrik Rayford, 24, was convicted in March of killing 21-year-old Malik Balderos and 20-year-old Ricky Kinds Jr. at the Waterford Glen Apartments off Edison Road in South Bend. St. Joseph County judge John Marnocha gave Rayford an 85-year sentence, with 75 years to be spent in prison.

Officials say the shooting was gang-related and that Rayford and other people affiliated with the "West Side" wanted revenge against "East Side" members including Balderos and Kinds. Investigators believe as many as eight weapons were fired in the shooting and three other men are facing murder charges in connection to the killings.

Rayford is from Sauk Villiage, Ill., per court documents.