Illinois man given 75-year sentence in South Bend gang-related shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
Tyrik Rayford
St. Joseph County Jail
/
WVPE
Tyrik Rayford was sentenced to 75 years for murder on May 24, 2023

A man from Illinois was sentenced Wednesday to 75 years in prison in a gang-related shooting that killed two people in October 2020.

Tyrik Rayford, 24, was convicted in March of killing 21-year-old Malik Balderos and 20-year-old Ricky Kinds Jr. at the Waterford Glen Apartments off Edison Road in South Bend. St. Joseph County judge John Marnocha gave Rayford an 85-year sentence, with 75 years to be spent in prison.

Officials say the shooting was gang-related and that Rayford and other people affiliated with the "West Side" wanted revenge against "East Side" members including Balderos and Kinds. Investigators believe as many as eight weapons were fired in the shooting and three other men are facing murder charges in connection to the killings.

Rayford is from Sauk Villiage, Ill., per court documents.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
