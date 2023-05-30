Hot, dry temperatures move through Michiana this week

It's shaping up to be a hot week in Michiana. Estimates from the National Weather Service project highs in the upper 80s and low 90s from Friday through Sunday.

The hot temperatures accompany a recent dry spell, with little to no rain on the horizon. In extreme heat, officials advise residents to hydrate and to avoid overly exerting activities.

There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, but any significant rain is unlikely. The NWS radar shows temperatures will likely drop down into the 70s by next week.

To combat the heat, cooling centers are open throughout the summer in South Bend at Howard Park, O’Brien Fitness Center and the Charles Black Community Center.

—Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

—Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd.)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

—O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.)

Monday- Friday: 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

—Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Dr.)

Generally Monday-Sunday: 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. but times vary