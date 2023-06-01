Murder suspect arrested by South Bend police

South Bend police have arrested a man from Chicago who's charged with murder for a fatal shooting in April.

Keith Hardy, 23, was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly killing 25-year-old Marlon Hudson in a shootout on Philippa Street. Officials say Hardy, Hudson and some other people got into a shouting match on opposite sides of the street on April 12. Court documents allege Hardy was the first person to begin shooting in the altercation.

Hudson, who's from Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If convicted, Hardy faces up to 85 years in prison.

