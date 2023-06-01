© 2023 WVPE
Murder suspect arrested by South Bend police

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
South Bend police have arrested a man from Chicago who's charged with murder for a fatal shooting in April.

Keith Hardy, 23, was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly killing 25-year-old Marlon Hudson in a shootout on Philippa Street. Officials say Hardy, Hudson and some other people got into a shouting match on opposite sides of the street on April 12. Court documents allege Hardy was the first person to begin shooting in the altercation.

Hudson, who's from Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If convicted, Hardy faces up to 85 years in prison.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
