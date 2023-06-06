Michiana's sole abortion provider, Whole Woman's Health Alliance, announces closure

This week, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance announced it is closing its clinic on Lincoln Way West in South Bend due to Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions.

In a statement on Monday, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance called the state’s anti-abortion legislation “politically driven and medically unnecessary" as it announced its decision to close the South Bend clinic.

Whole Woman’s Health Alliance is the only abortion provider in Michiana and is one of seven clinics in the state.

The provider’s decision to leave South Bend comes as the future of abortion in Indiana remains murky.

Indiana Republicans last summer passed a near-total abortion ban after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively overturning Roe v. Wade. The ban prohibits abortions except in limited cases involving serious health risks to the mother, rape, incest or lethal fetal anomaly.

However, a judge blocked enforcement of the ban in December and the state’s supreme court is still weighing the issue. Whole Woman’s Health Alliance was one of many organizations in Indiana that sued to prevent the ban from going into effect, but the organization withdrew its name from the lawsuit on Monday.

Whole Woman’s Health opened in South Bend in 2019 after an initial struggle with state licensing agencies. The provider announced it was closing last August when state Republicans initially passed the ban. However, the clinic reopened for appointments in October when the state supreme court put a temporary halt to the new law.

“We are devastated to mark the end of our physical presence in South Bend. This journey started over seven years ago when we were asked by this community to open a clinic that could meet people’s need for compassionate high-quality abortion care. Over the years we have worked with community allies, local officials, and legal counsel to ensure that we could provide the care that our patients deserved,” said Whole Woman's Health president Amy Hagstrom Miller in a statement. “While we will no longer provide abortions at our South Bend clinic location, our resolve to help Hoosiers is as strong as ever.”

Whole Woman’s Health performed over 1,100 medical abortions, the organization’s release said. The clinic will still answer phone calls and refer patients to other centers.

The nearest abortion providers to South Bend will now be Planned Parenthood Kalamazoo and Family Planning Associates Chicago.