National Weather Service projects haze to clear up in Michiana over weekend

Smoky, hazy air caused by wildfires in Canada has captured headlines and canceled all variety of outdoor activities this week, mainly on the east coast.

Here in Michiana, skies have been hazy and most of the area is under an air quality alert. However meteorologist Maddi Johnson with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said the smoke should clear out over the course of the weekend.

“Our winds could transport some smoke into our area, but for the most part, we’re actually looking at the smoke and hazy conditions to get better over the next couple of days,” Johnson said.

The direction of the smoke is heavily dependent on the direction of the wind, Johnson said, and while the wind may initially bring some smoke into the area on Friday, southerly winds over the course of the next few days will push the smoke back into Canada.

There’s also some rain expected on Sunday afternoon, which will help dissipate the smoke.

Officials warn that people who have heart or respiratory issues should stay indoors if possible while air quality alerts are in place.

However, it’s possible hazy conditions return later in the summer if the wildfires aren’t put out and wind conditions shift to northerly gusts.

