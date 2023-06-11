© 2023 WVPE
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power:Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ with host Karl Smith each Saturday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Join host Karl Smith for J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!™ Saturday June 17 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This week …Vocalist Kat Hawley is out with her debut single, “Keep on Keepin’ On.”

Published June 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
Vocalist Kat Hawley
Vocalist Kat Hawley

