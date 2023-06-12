Construction begins on LaSalle Avenue project in downtown South Bend

Construction is coming to downtown South Bend as the city is starting work on the LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project.

Starting Monday, eastbound traffic will be redirected from LaSalle to Colfax Avenue as crews begin work to reduce the number of lanes on LaSalle from four to two. Speed tables are being installed Niles Avenue and Hill Street in an effort to reduce speeds along the corridor. The $5.6 million project also calls for protected bike lanes and additional landscaping.

Construction is expected to run through early November. Westbound traffic will continue to run on LaSalle for the duration of the project and all businesses in that stretch will still be accessible.

City planners have told WVPE that the goal is for traffic to move through LaSalle at 25 to 30 miles per hour. That stretch of road between the river and Notre Dame Avenue has seen more than 100 crashes since 2020.