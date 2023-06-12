© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Construction begins on LaSalle Avenue project in downtown South Bend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
LaSalle Construction graphic South Bend
Photo Provided, City of South Bend
/
WVPE
Traffic routes for LaSalle Avenue construction

Construction is coming to downtown South Bend as the city is starting work on the LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project.

Starting Monday, eastbound traffic will be redirected from LaSalle to Colfax Avenue as crews begin work to reduce the number of lanes on LaSalle from four to two. Speed tables are being installed Niles Avenue and Hill Street in an effort to reduce speeds along the corridor. The $5.6 million project also calls for protected bike lanes and additional landscaping.

Construction is expected to run through early November. Westbound traffic will continue to run on LaSalle for the duration of the project and all businesses in that stretch will still be accessible.

City planners have told WVPE that the goal is for traffic to move through LaSalle at 25 to 30 miles per hour. That stretch of road between the river and Notre Dame Avenue has seen more than 100 crashes since 2020.

Tags
WVPE News South BendConstructiontraffic
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek