South Bend Medical Foundation in need of blood donations

Blood donations across the country are declining and local medical providers are beginning to feel the pinch.

To help get supplies back on track, the South Bend Medical Foundation is holding a pop-up donor center Saturday at the Charles Black Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Ankrapp is the foundation’s Blood Donor Recruitment Supervisor and said the supply and demand for blood often work against each other in the summer months.

"Summer time people become more active ... so we see a drastic drop in donations, but because of all those activities the need for blood increases," Ankrapp said.

To schedule an appointment call the foundation at 574-234-1157 or go to GiveBloodNow.com.

