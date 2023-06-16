© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend Medical Foundation in need of blood donations

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
A common blood test checks for elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens (PSA) in a man's blood, as an indicator that he may have prostate cancer.
Renphoto
/
Getty Images
A common blood test checks for elevated levels of prostate-specific antigens (PSA) in a man's blood, as an indicator that he may have prostate cancer.

Blood donations across the country are declining and local medical providers are beginning to feel the pinch.

To help get supplies back on track, the South Bend Medical Foundation is holding a pop-up donor center Saturday at the Charles Black Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Ankrapp is the foundation’s Blood Donor Recruitment Supervisor and said the supply and demand for blood often work against each other in the summer months.

"Summer time people become more active ... so we see a drastic drop in donations, but because of all those activities the need for blood increases," Ankrapp said.

To schedule an appointment call the foundation at 574-234-1157 or go to GiveBloodNow.com.

Tags
WVPE News South Benddonations