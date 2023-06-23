County commissioners not meeting Portage Manor residents' most urgent requests in closure

It’s looking less likely that St. Joseph County Commissioners will meet either of the two most critical needs cited by family members of Portage Manor residents after they close the home: keeping the residents together, and keeping them in the county.

Commissioners have received an offer from Valley View, an Elkhart nursing home, to take in Portage Manor’s roughly 80 residents after the closure, which is slated for July 31. But in a press release issued Wednesday, commissioners said that will be too soon for Valley View to get state approvals needed to accept the Portage Manor residents.

Instead, the press release states there are beds available at three assisted living facilities, all more than an hour’s drive from South Bend. They are Miller Beach Terrace in Gary, with 20 beds available; Lake Residential Care in Lake Station, with 30 to 50 beds available; and Noble Senior Living in Fort Wayne, which has 40 beds available.

The release states that commissioners want to close the home by July 31 but they won’t close it then unless every resident has been relocated.

Commissioner Derek Dieter deferred comment to Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer, who did not return WVPE’s request for comment.