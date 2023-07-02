A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce’ EP 29: Emmaline, The Four Freshmen and The Starving Artists.
‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's July installment, Monday July 10th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.
“The Sauce” is made possible in part with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”