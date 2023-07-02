© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News
Dawn Burns
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 29: Emmaline, The Four Freshmen and The Starving Artists.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Left: Emmaline Top Right: The Four Freshman Bottom Right: The Starving Artists
Photos provided by Emmaline, The Four Freshman and The starving Artists
Left: Emmaline Top Right: The Four Freshman Bottom Right: The Starving Artists

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's July installment, Monday July 10th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”

CFSJC
CFSJC

Tags
WVPE News The SauceDawn BurnspodcastsfeaturesKarl Smith