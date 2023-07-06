10 year old dies after July 4th drowning in Nappanee

A July 4th tragedy at the Nappanee public pool has left a young boy dead. On Tuesday afternoon lifeguards pulled 10-year-old Kymani Collier from the pool and started CPR. He was rushed to Elkhart General Hospital then transferred to South Bend Memorial where he was pronounced dead this (Thursday) morning. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating because the incident involves the death of a minor. Goshen Community Schools say Kymani was a 4th grader at Chamberlain Elementary and was headed to Goshen Intermediate School this Fall. A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to cover hospital and funeral expenses.