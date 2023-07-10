South Bend police investigate fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of South Bend early Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the South Bend Police Department said officers were called out for reports of gunshots around 1 a.m. to the 400 block of South Carlisle Street.

Officers found South Bend native Luis Hernandez-Acosta, 16, suffering from gunshot wounds and the boy was later pronounced dead.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide and an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

Luis’ death marks the second homicide on Carlisle Street in recent months. In May, 29-year-old Bruno Sanagustin was killed in the parking lot of the El Tecente restaurant and two men from Elkhart face murder charges in his death.

Police did not release any other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. South Bend Community School Corporation Superintendent Todd Cummings said in a statement that Luis was a student at Washington High School and "another victim of the gun violence crisis that devastates our community."

According to recent police statistics, Luis Hernandez-Acosta is the 34th shooting victim this year in South Bend, compared to 57 around this time in 2022.