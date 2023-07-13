© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Elkhart Envirofest in Elkhart’s Island Park

Published July 13, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT

WVPE and the Elkhart Environmental Center invite you to the 26th Annual Envirofest in Elkhart’s Island Park on Saturday, August 12th from 3 to 9 PM. There will be music, food, drinks, a raffle and silent auction, kids' entertainment, environmental educational displays, and a kids bicycling clinic. The event is free for WVPE members. Otherwise, it's just five dollars per family.

More information about Envirofest is available at https://elkhartenvirofest.com.
