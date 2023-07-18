West Nile Virus detected in St. Joseph County mosquitoes

The St. Joseph County Department of Health has issued a Public Health Advisory after two pools of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes were identified in central South Bend.

St. Joseph County is one of eight counties in Indiana where mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been found this year. It’s expected that West Nile Virus will continue to be an issue until the first hard frost. Among other things, the Department of Health encourages you to avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times - dusk to dawn - when possible. Plus, apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.