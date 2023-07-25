Juvenile injured in South Bend shooting in critical condition as police investigate

A girl is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Bend police, the girl was shot around 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Birdsell Street and was rushed to the hospital by first responders.

Police say she is in critical, but stable, condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

South Bend police did not give the girl’s age saying only that she is a juvenile. The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is on scene on the northwest side of the city and is investigating the shooting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no word on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or information on any potential suspect or suspects.

Tuesday's shooting on Birdsell Street comes a few months after 11-year-old T'yon Horston was killed in a shooting on the west side of South Bend.