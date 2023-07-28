© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

South Bend woman convicted of killing, dismembering husband by LaPorte County jury

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
Thessalonica Allen
Photo Provided, LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
/
WVPE
Thessalonica Allen

A woman from South Bend was found guilty of a slew of felonies on Thursday after a LaPorte County jury convicted 36-year-old Thessalonica Allen of killing and then dismembering her husband in 2021.

Court documents say Thessalonica Allen shot her husband Randy Allen in an apartment on 18th Street in LaPorte. The woman then forced her two teenage children to help clean up blood from the crime scene and help drag the body to a car.

Allen was allegedly going to drive to South Bend and dump the body there, but Randy Allen’s corpse proved too heavy, so prosecutors said Thessalonica Allen bought an axe and cut up the body and put it in a closet.

One of the children reportedly told detectives the fatal confrontation started when Randy Allen saw one of Thessalonica’s messages on social media.

During a trial this week, Thessalonica Allen’s lawyer said Randy Allen was abusive and that Thessalonica had a protective order against him at the time of the killing. Thessalonica Allen argued she killed Randy in self-defense but it took the jury less than 30 minutes to find her guilty on all counts.

A sentencing date has not been set.

WVPE News MurderLaPorteLaPorte County Sheriffjury verdict
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
