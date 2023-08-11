© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

America's longest garage sale going on this weekend along US 12

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
A Grinch figurine sits on a table at a yard sale participating in the US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale.
Justin Hicks / WPVE
Justin Hicks / WPVE
A basket of coffee mugs at a yard sale participating in the US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale.
Justin Hicks / WPVE
An old stuffed teddy bear at a yard sale participating in the US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale.
Justin Hicks / WPVE
A yard sale participating in US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale on Saturday, the longest garage sale in Michigan.
Justin Hicks / WPVE
A yard sale participating in US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale on Saturday, the longest garage sale in Michigan.
Justin Hicks / WPVE
A painting of John Wayne leans against a table at a yard sale participating in the US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale.
Justin Hicks / WPVE
A yard sale participating in US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale on Saturday, the longest garage sale in Michigan.
Justin Hicks / WPVE
Whirligigs made from aluminun cans spins in the breeze at a yard sale participating in the US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale.
Justin Hicks / WPVE

America’s longest garage sale is going on this weekend along U.S. Highway 12 in Michigan.

The US 12 Heritage Garage Sale is held annually and stretches for over 200 miles from Detroit to New Buffalo. All along the highway, families, homes and businesses set up booths selling all varieties of knick-knacks, brick-a-brack and other treasures.

US 12 runs through Edwardsburg and travelers this weekend are encouraged to slow down and be mindful of roadside stops.

The sale runs through Sunday.

Tags
WVPE News EdwardsburgGarage salesHighway