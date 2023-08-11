America's longest garage sale going on this weekend along US 12

America’s longest garage sale is going on this weekend along U.S. Highway 12 in Michigan.

The US 12 Heritage Garage Sale is held annually and stretches for over 200 miles from Detroit to New Buffalo. All along the highway, families, homes and businesses set up booths selling all varieties of knick-knacks, brick-a-brack and other treasures.

US 12 runs through Edwardsburg and travelers this weekend are encouraged to slow down and be mindful of roadside stops.

The sale runs through Sunday.

