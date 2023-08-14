South Bend prepares for budget season, asks for resident feedback

Budget season is around the corner and South Bend officials are currently seeking public input on what the city’s financial plan will look like for 2024.

Over the next two months, South Bend will put together its budget and residents can weigh in through an online survey on the city’s webpage. Residents can also call the city’s 311 line and leave a voicemail.

In most years, about 85% of the budget goes towards services deemed essential like utilities and public safety, leaving about 15% for strategic initiatives.

South Bend’s budget in 2023 sat at about $425 million, with focuses on street repairs, infill housing development and gun violence intervention programs.

Wednesday marks the city’s first budget meeting to give an overview of the process. Weekly meetings on specific sections of the budget are scheduled for Wednesdays leading up to the final vote.