© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend prepares for budget season, asks for resident feedback

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
Jennifer Weingart
/
WVPE Public Radio

Budget season is around the corner and South Bend officials are currently seeking public input on what the city’s financial plan will look like for 2024.

Over the next two months, South Bend will put together its budget and residents can weigh in through an online survey on the city’s webpage. Residents can also call the city’s 311 line and leave a voicemail.

In most years, about 85% of the budget goes towards services deemed essential like utilities and public safety, leaving about 15% for strategic initiatives.

South Bend’s budget in 2023 sat at about $425 million, with focuses on street repairs, infill housing development and gun violence intervention programs.

Wednesday marks the city’s first budget meeting to give an overview of the process. Weekly meetings on specific sections of the budget are scheduled for Wednesdays leading up to the final vote.

Tags
WVPE News South Bendbudgetsbudget hearingsbudget planning
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek