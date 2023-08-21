© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News
Dawn Burns
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 31: After Ours, Lucia Sarmiento and FlamenKora.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
Left: After Ours. Center: Lucia Sarmiento. Right: FlamenKora
Photos provided by After Ours, Lucia Sarmiento and FlamenKora
Left: After Ours. Center: Lucia Sarmiento. Right: FlamenKora

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's September installment, Monday September 12th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

CFSJC
www.cfsjc.org

Tags
WVPE News The SauceDawn BurnsKarl Smithfeaturespodcasts