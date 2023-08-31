© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Man who shot at State Rep. Jake Teshka sentenced to prison

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published August 31, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
Mug shot of Edmande HIll
Photo courtesy St. Joseph County Jail
/
WVPE
Edmande Hill

A man found guilty of shooting at Indiana State Representative Jake Teshka during a road rage incident will spend six years in prison.

A jury found the 52-year-old Edmande Hill guilty of attempted battery and three counts of criminal recklessness. Teshka reported that his vehicle was hit by gun shots as he was driving on the Bypass in South Bend in Dec. 2021.

Both of his young children were in the vehicle with him. Teshka had minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
