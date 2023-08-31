Man who shot at State Rep. Jake Teshka sentenced to prison

A man found guilty of shooting at Indiana State Representative Jake Teshka during a road rage incident will spend six years in prison.

A jury found the 52-year-old Edmande Hill guilty of attempted battery and three counts of criminal recklessness. Teshka reported that his vehicle was hit by gun shots as he was driving on the Bypass in South Bend in Dec. 2021.

Both of his young children were in the vehicle with him. Teshka had minor injuries from the shattered glass.