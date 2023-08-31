South Bend teenager charged with two 2021 murders which occurred just two days apart

A South Bend teenager who’s been implicated in a string of robberies is now charged with two murders committed just two days apart.

Last week St. Joseph County prosecutors charged 18-year-old Quadir Quiroz for the 2021 murder of 19-year-old Ashanti Hines. In court documents, police allege Quiroz and a friend saw a man they disliked in a car on Yukon Street with three women.

Quiroz and his friend allegedly started shooting at the man, but they hit Hines who was in the driver’s seat instead. Investigators were able to match a gun later found in Quiroz’s possession to the bullets fired in that incident, documents allege.

Hines was killed on Oct. 13, 2021 and just two days later on Oct. 15, prosecutors allege Quiroz was involved in a separate robbery that turned into a murder on South Lake Street. In that case, court filings claim Quiroz, along with Travis Logan and Tobias Shaw entered Sa’Sha Agnew’s house intending to rob the 30-year-old woman.

Court documents allege Quiroz ran out of the house before his companions shot Agnew, but he was charged with murder for his involvement in the robbery.

Logan was convicted of Agnew’s murder in April, while Shaw pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced on Friday.

Meanwhile Quiroz faces three other felony cases involving a firearm in addition to the two murder charges.

