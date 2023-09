The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found on an Elkhart river bank.

Just before 6:30 PM Sunday, Elkhart police responded to a call about a body discovered on the riverbank in the area of Bower Street and North Riverside Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a partially decomposed adult male on the bank.

The cause of death is unknown as of Monday morning and the man’s identity is being withheld, pending family notification.