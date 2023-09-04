Monday Night Special: The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, September 4th at 7pm

Monday evening on September 4th at 7pm, you’re in for a treat as a dynamic folk music duo comes to 88.1 WVPE as part of the Wild Moon Rose Radio Hour!

Joe Newberry is known around the world for his clawhammer banjo playing. Joe was also a frequent guest on the popular long-running program, Prairie Home Companion. He pursues teaching at music camps at home and abroad and now plays in a duo with the dynamic Canadian fiddler and step dancer, April Verch.

April Verch attended Berklee College of Music in Boston and began her full time touring career in 2000 and has performed, including festival, theater and performing arts center appearances all over the world. April's teaming with Joe makes perfect sense, as each one of them is intimately steeped in the history and authentic presentation of their folk traditions.”

You can catch Joe Newberry and April Verch on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, heard on the first Monday of the month on WVPE 88.1 FM at 7pm.