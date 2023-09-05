Elkhart woman dies after hit-and-run - Police looking for driver

Elkhart Police are looking for a hit and run driver after a woman who was hit died from her injuries. It happened around 11:15 pm on Friday near the intersection of E. Bristol Street and Brookwood Drive. Police believe Carolyn Goddard of Elkhart was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Investigators say the suspect vehicle is possibly a Nissan with front end and windshield damage. It’s also reportedly missing the front Nissan emblem. If you have any information, contact Michiana Crime Stoppers online or call 574-288-STOP.